Get to Know Your Neighbors: Hans and Kari Mueller

The paths we each take are influenced by many different factors – family, career, curiosity and relationships. Hans and Kari Mueller are relatively new snowbirds in SaddleBrooke. They come to us from California, Mexico and Washington State. “We are what you would call climate freaks.” said Hans. They travel light and enjoy the outdoors – they spend their time where the weather best suites their interests throughout the year.

Back in the Beginning

Kari was born in Norway and spent her childhood in an area south of Oslo near the water. Kari says, “It is the Pearl of Norway, the Banana Belt. In the Summer, it is sunlight all night.”

And Hans was born in Frankfurt, Poland about 20-miles from the Iron Curtain. Hans was a small child living in the very part of the world where Hitler invaded Poland starting WWII. His family then lived in Germany in the small village of Wolfenbuttel – near Hanover. Hans described, “there are two cities named Frankfurt in Germany because Germany invaded and took control of Frankfurt, Poland.”

Growing up in Europe, they each speak several languages – including German, English, Norwegian, Spanish – and a bit of French. This serves them well as they travel. Hans and Kari both enjoy the outdoors. Hans shared of his early explorations. “In the summer, I went up to the Polar Circle backpacking for the summer. I was 21-years-old, traveling alone through Sweden and Norway. At times, I traded labor for lodging and food – bringing in hay for the farmers in exchange for a place to sleep and food to eat. I remember waking up one morning in a TP made of reindeer skin, and when I looked out in the field I was surrounded by hundreds of wild reindeer!”

Immigration from Europe to North America

In the mid-1960s, the United States required immigrants to have a sponsor to come into the country. However, Canada needed skilled workers and about 80,000 immigrants per month were coming to Canada. Seeing the opportunity in 1965, Hans immigrated to Toronto. And in 1966, Kari arrived in Toronto from Norway.

Hans and Kari went on a two-month road trip from Toronto to Arizona. Kari was into horseback riding at the time. “Arizona has a lot to offer,” said Kari. Little did they know they would return several decades later.

As the self-described ‘climate freaks’ – they headed west. “The weather pattern in Toronto is a north-south pattern, not a place we wanted to stay.” Kari made her way to Vancouver, Canada and Hans found a job in San Francisco, California. In 1967 the two of them were married.

Exploring

Hans and Kari have lived many places over the years – most of them along the western coast. Their primary residence is currently Anselmo, California, north of San Francisco. When I met them, they were visiting friends Tina & Frank who live in SaddleBrooke. They really liked our community full of active people with a positive outlook.

“Hans and I had decided we were going to sell our home in Chacala, Mexico, on the ocean north of Puerto Vallarta,” said Kari. And Hans chimed in, “We came to SaddleBrooke to say hello to our friends. Sooner or later, you start to look at real estate.”

After seeing several homes, a villa came on the market with a stipulation that the sellers be allowed to rent back for at least a year. “We weren’t in a hurry – so it was a perfect match,” said Hans. It was December, and they were already renting in SaddleBrooke. Hans and Kari bought the villa and became landlords to the previous owners – now tenants.

When the weather gets hot – Hans and Kari head north like the rest of the snowbirds. They enjoy living on their boat in the San Juan Islands. Their hub is Anacortes, Washington – a fishing town and boating center – where they can also take a ferry to Canada. And this spring they are excited to visit family and friends in Europe!

Getting Settled

It was interesting to hear about the sale of their home in Chacala. Kari smiles, “Selling in Mexico was very involved – not as easy as in the states. Taxes are very different there – those that are not locals will pay 20 to 30 percent taxes on the value of the home. Locals only pay 10 to 15 percent.”

After a year of renting their villa, Hans and Kari decided they would like a bit more space for themselves – especially in the back yard. We visited in the fall and discussed what they wanted when they returned the first of the year. We found the perfect home and as you would expect – their villa sold with no problem at all. T hey bought a Laredo floor plan in Unit 24 and are enjoying the back yard that they did not have at their villa.

“We went down to the University of Arizona science department to see all the exploration of the sky - I find that fascinating,” offered Kari. They enjoy living near a university – similar to Anselmo, California. Hans and Kari keep themselves busy hiking, biking, swimming and yoga at the fitness center. In addition, Kari enjoys painting. It is always a pleasure spending time together and hearing their stories!

