****WE DO NOT ACCEPT EMPTY RX BOTTLES****

FIRST FRIDAY DROP-OFF * SUMMER HOURS *

May through September 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Drop off at the HOA#1 Bocce Courts

64500 E SaddleBrooke Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85739

Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off ONLY PET related items in clean, gently used condition. Items such as pet crates, which are broken down, bowls and large towels. Cash donations are always appreciated. We are a 501(c)(3) organization, so a receipt is available upon request.

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We always need pet food. If opened, please label the brand, type of food, and the expiration date.

We cannot accept poly-fil items such as pillows as they present a choking hazard. We are NOT accepting cat trees. We CANNOT accept mattress pads, mattress covers, bedspreads or rubber backed rugs. We are NOT accepting sheets or blankets at this time. Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers.

Please do NOT leave items unless volunteers are present.

Please drive slowly and watch for our volunteers at the cones!

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network thanks you. Visit our website at https://sbpetrescue.org.