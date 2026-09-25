In May, a mother dog and her older puppy were rescued with the help of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network near the entrance to the Preserve. She appeared to have been abandoned on the road. SBPRN found a foster willing to take in both mamma and her puppy. What a surprise we received when the next day she gave birth to a litter of 8 new puppies!! The foster family went above and beyond keeping the mamma and all her puppies safe as we looked for permanent homes for all of them. We are happy to celebrate that “furever” homes were found for each and every one!! SBPRN provided all monetary needs for food and vet bills in order to save these wonderful dogs. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network was so happy to have helped make this a happily ever after story. You can help too! We are once again participating in the Millions for Tucson Raffle.

This raffle supports 501c3 organizations based here in Southern Arizona. Participating organizations retain ALL proceeds from ticket sales. The prizes are provided by Jim Click.

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GRAND PRIZE – 2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Roush Edition Second Prize – Two first class round trip airline tickets to anywhere in the world (* some restrictions apply) Third Prize – is $5,000 in CASH



Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100 (remember we keep EVERY cent!). The drawing will take place on Thursday, December 10. You do NOT need to be present to win. Please visit millionsfortucson.org for details. To purchase your ticket(s), text Lisa John at (760) 382-5066. Until there are none, save one.