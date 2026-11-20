Hello Saddlebag Notes friends. I’m Emma, your cheerful little white dog in SaddleBrooke. In this column, I share a dog’s-eye view on life by answering questions with kindness, gentle humor and a bit of tail-wagging wisdom. Also, on my blog, Life With Emma in the Desert (emmathewhitedog.com), I share photos and short stories about my daily activities and adventures.

Here we are in my monthly Ask Emma column, but this December, instead of answering questions, I wanted to do something a little different. The holiday season is a beautiful time of giving and good fellowship, making it the perfect moment to extend a paw to those who are less fortunate or need a little special help.

To spread some holiday cheer, I am thrilled to introduce you to an organization close to my heart: SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). SBCO is a wonderfully managed 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation that does an incredible amount of good right here in our community. To learn more about all the wonderful things they do for our area, please visit their website at sbco.org.

To help with their mission, I have decided to partner with them! To encourage your support of SBCO, I am matching your generous donations dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $5,000. That means your $10 donation magically becomes $20, and a $100 donation turns into $200 for this amazing cause. This matching program will run until Thursday, December 31.

To keep the momentum going, I will be making a special post on my website (emmathewhitedog.com) every Monday morning updating the progress of this fundraising program so we can all see how many donations have been received!

But wait, there’s a bonus! As a special thank-you for your generosity, I am offering an exclusive gift. For a donation of $25 up to $100, I will send you an official, personalized and "pawtographed" photo of yours truly. (The picture printed right here in this article, personalized to my friend Joanne, is an exact example of what you will receive!) For a donation of $100 or more, you will receive my pawtographed photo beautifully framed and matted.

Here is how you can make your donation to claim your match and bonus:

To Donate Online

Go to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach website at sbco.org. On the donation form, select the TRIBUTE button. Enter EMMA SBCO MATCH in the name box. Fill in your address in the address boxes so you receive a special receipt for your donation.

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To Donate by Check

Write your check to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, enter EMMA SBCO MATCH on the memo line, and mail or deliver it to: SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard, Suite L, Tucson, AZ 85739.

Once you have made your donation, please email a copy of your SBCO donation receipt to me at emmathewhitedog@gmail.com, or mail a copy of your receipt to EMMA SBCO MATCH, 65142 E. Brassie Dr., SaddleBrooke, AZ 85739. This step ensures your donation is matched and you receive your bonus photo. Whether you email or mail your receipt, be sure to include your name, address, email address and the name you would like personalized on my photo.

After the program is complete, I am planning to host at least one special SaddleBrooke pickup time and location in HOA-1 this January, where I can personally thank you for your generosity and paw-deliver your bonus photo.

I hope you find this to be a fun way to spread goodwill and do some real good for our community during this holiday season. Happy Holidays!

If you have a question for me, I’d love to hear it. Email me at emmathewhitedog@gmail.com, mention you saw me in Saddlebag Notes, and I just might answer it in a future column.

Stay Paw-sitive,

Emma