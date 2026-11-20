We are once again having our annual fundraiser Fashion Show and Luncheon on Tuesday, February 2, 2027 and Wednesday, February 3, 2027.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue supports multiple adoption/rescue organizations including Pima and Pinal Animal Shelters.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue also helps animals within our SaddleBrooke communities.

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The Calle Rose Fashion Show is our largest fundraising event of the year.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 6 in the HOA-1 clubhouse and doors open at 6 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

Preferred payment is through house accounts. Checks are also accepted. Please provide the name of ticket purchasers. Your name will be recorded in the order received when you buy your ticket. In place of physical tickets, you will be sent an email confirmation. For questions, text to Lisa John 760-382-5066