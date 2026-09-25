Our free dog and cat vaccination/microchip clinic, sponsored by SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network in collaboration with Oracle Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation, will be happening from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or when microchips/vaccines are gone) at the Rawhide Feed & Supply, located at 3302 E. Edwin Rd., in Catalina, AZ 85739 on Saturday, October 2.

This event will be held in memory of Dr. Gail Campbell.

Note

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All dogs must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. All cats must be in a pet carrier (one per carrier). The clinic is limited to residents of Southeastern Pinal County, Oracle Junction and Catalina. *

*Pinal and Pima county residents in zip codes: 85137, 85192, 85618, 85631, 85739