Many people know that SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue provides funds to our Rescue Organizations and local Shelters with your generous donations and through our Fashion Show Fundraiser. However, did you know that SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue also has another very important mission? That of rehoming pets: sometimes a resident needs help finding a new home for their beloved pet; sometimes an animal is brought into our neighborhood and abandoned. In both of these cases, short term fosters are found and provided with food, bowls, crates, and beds for the length of the animal’s stay. If vet care is needed in order for the animal to be rehomed, we financially make sure that happens. All are rehomed to SaddleBrooke residents that have contacted us looking for a new friend to share their life with.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue is thrilled to once again hold a pie fundraiser to help us continue to support furry babies. We have bakers excited to make a fresh homemade pumpkin or apple pie for the low price of $15 just for you!

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This year we will NOT be pre-ordering pies. Pies will be available for pick-up on Tuesday, November 24 on a first come-first-served basis. The pick-up location is 37802 S. Niblick Drive starting at 8 a.m. Supplies are limited—once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Thank you again for your continued support!!