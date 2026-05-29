Hello Saddlebag Notes friends. I'm Emma, your cheerful little white dog in SaddleBrooke. In this column, I share a dog’s-eye view on life by answering thoughtful questions with kindness, gentle humor and a bit of tail-wagging wisdom.

You can follow more of my adventures and photos on my blog, Life With Emma in the Desert, at emmathewhitedog.com.

Dear Emma:

Have you and your dad done anything interesting lately? We are looking for some inspiration to keep our "paw-sitive" spirits up!

— A Fellow Neighbor

As a matter of fact, we spent a very quiet, cozy evening in the TV room recently. Dad was watching a movie called "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", which is all about a man named Mr. Rogers, the famous children’s TV personality.

While the credits were rolling, I happened to glance at a stack of mail on the coffee table and then back at the screen. I did a double-take! I barked at him, "Hey! That man on the TV has your name!" You see, most of you just know him as "Emma’s Dad," but his mail says Mr. Rodgers. We are just one letter away from being famous because Dad has an extra "D" in his name that Fred didn’t have!

I sat there watching this man on the screen being incredibly patient and soft-spoken, and then I looked over at my dad, who was currently struggling to find the "mute" button on the remote and grumbling about the Wi-Fi. I thought, "Well, they aren’t twins, but they’re definitely on the same team!"

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As I watched, I realized that Mr. Rogers had a very "paw-sitive" approach to life that us dogs have known about for years. Here is what I picked up from the "other" Mr. Rogers:

The "Neighborhood" Spirit: He believed everyone is special just as they are. That is exactly how I feel when I’m out on my walks. I don't care about what kind of car you drive or if you're having a bad hair day; I just think you’re the most interesting person in the world at that moment.

He believed everyone is special just as they are. That is exactly how I feel when I’m out on my walks. I don't care about what kind of car you drive or if you're having a bad hair day; I just think you’re the most interesting person in the world at that moment. The Power of Listening: Mr. Rogers was a world-class listener. We dogs are experts at this, too. We don't interrupt, we don't check our phones, and we don't judge. Sometimes, the kindest thing you can do for a neighbor is just to sit quietly and listen with your whole heart (and maybe a tilted head).

Mr. Rogers was a world-class listener. We dogs are experts at this, too. We don't interrupt, we don't check our phones, and we don't judge. Sometimes, the kindest thing you can do for a neighbor is just to sit quietly and listen with your whole heart (and maybe a tilted head). Big Feelings: He taught people that it’s okay to feel sad or overwhelmed. When I see Dad or a neighbor looking a bit down, I don't try to "fix" it with a long speech. I just lean against their leg or offer a paw. Sometimes a steady, peaceful presence is all the "advice" someone needs.

It turns out that being a good neighbor isn't about doing big, heroic things. It’s about the small, kind moments—the way we treat each other when we’re just passing by on the sidewalk.

P.S. from Emma: I finally figured out that extra "D" in our last name. It has to stand for Dog. While the Mr. Rogers on TV was busy being a hero to humans, my Mr. Rodgers is busy making sure my dinner is served at exactly 5 p.m. That’s a different kind of greatness! I think Fred would have appreciated the "D"—he seemed like the kind of neighbor who always kept extra treats in his sweater pocket.

If you have a question for me, I’d love to hear it. You can email me at emmathewhitedog@gmail.com, mention you saw me in Saddleback notes, and I just might answer it in a future column.

With love and wagging optimism,

Emma