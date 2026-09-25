Rescue is more than saving an animal in a moment of crisis—it is a lifelong promise.

Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue focuses on special-needs animals: seniors, the sick, traumatized and those who may need a long-term or permanent sanctuary. These animals often require more time, medical care and resources than traditional rescue funding supports.

Champion was one of them.

He was rescued from a high-kill shelter with less than an hour to live. He arrived with severe skin disease, damaged eyes and a history of neglect. After his needs were not met in another placement, Champion moved into our Director’s home, where he remained for the next nine years.

Champion welcomed new rescue animals with quiet kindness. Though he loved collecting toys, he would often offer one to a hospice dog – as if to say, “you are safe, you are loved”.

In his final years, Champion developed seizures, suffered a stroke, lost much of his vision, and needed extensive medical and hands-on care. Through every challenge, he remained family.

Why Your Support Matters

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When lifeline saves an animal, we commit for life. Our animals live in homes, not cages. They receive medical care, comfort, enrichment, and love.

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network makes this work possible. Your donations help SBPRN support Lifeline and other rescues to care for animals what might otherwise be forgotten.

Your generosity helps ensure that:

Sick and injured animals receive treatment

Traumatized animals receive patience and support

Senior and special-needs pets live with dignity and comfort

Every animal remains safe and loved for life

Champion was called home three weeks ago. He is deeply missed. His life reflects what responsible rescue truly means: not only saving a life but honoring a lifelong commitment.

THANK YOU SaddleBrooke residents and supporters for helping SBPRN ensure that rescues like ours can keep that promise.