Hello Saddlebag Notes friends. I’m Emma, your cheerful little white dog in SaddleBrooke. In this column, I share a dog’s-eye view on life by answering questions with kindness, gentle humor, and a bit of tail-wagging wisdom.

You can follow more of my adventures and photos on my blog, Life With Emma in the Desert, at emmathewhitedog.com.

Dear Emma:

Why do my dogs like to lie on the hot brick? They have a whole shaded carpet to lie on, but often choose to lie on the brick instead! — Puzzled Patio Parent of Stanley and Orlando

Dear Puzzled Patio Parent: Baking in the Sun

That is a paws-itively mysterious sight, isn't it? Humans see a cool, plush carpet in the shade and think, "Ah, absolute luxury!" Meanwhile, we dogs step right past that lovely rug, trot over to a sun-baked patio, and flop onto bricks hot enough to warm a breakfast biscuit.

It leaves a lot of dog parents scratching their heads, but there are a few very good, dog-approved reasons why we turn into little furry solar panels!

First, it’s all about muscle relief. Just like humans love heating pads or hot tubs after a long walk, dogs love the deep, penetrating warmth of sun-warmed brick. It acts like a giant, natural heating pad that feels wonderful on our joints, muscles, and backs. Even younger pups find the deep heat deeply soothing and comforting.

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Second, dogs are natural thermal managers. Our belly fur is usually much thinner than the coat on our backs. By stretching out flat on warm brick—a position my Dad calls the "sploot"—we absorb that radiant heat right into our cores. It relaxes us so deeply that we often drift right off into a sun-drenched nap.

Finally, brick holds onto heat steadily, making it a reliable spot for a cozy soak. While shade is great for cooling off when we're genuinely overheated, a nice warm brick surface feels like a giant, gentle hug from the desert sun.

That said, a quick word of caution from one dog to another (and their loving parents): while we love a good sunbath, bricks can get too hot during our peak desert hours! If the brick is too warm for a human hand to rest on comfortably for five seconds, it’s a bit too hot for sensitive paw pads.

So, as long as the temperature is safe, don't worry about us! We aren't being stubborn; we're just enjoying a little outdoor spa treatment.

If you have a question for me, I’d love to hear it. Email me at emmathewhitedog@gmail.com, mention you saw me in Saddlebag Notes and I just might answer it in a future column.

With love and wagging optimism, stay paw-sitive!

Emma