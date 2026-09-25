On a very hot summer morning in August, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network received a call about a small dog running around one of the golf courses in the Preserve. When we went to pick him up, we found the cutest, friendliest, mellowest little guy ever! He jumped right in the car and laid down on the seat without a fuss.

A foster was quickly found and the process of trying to find his owners began. Without a collar or chip, we advertised everywhere hoping that his family would contact us. Unfortunately, no one came forward.

During this time, his foster Ann Villa and her dog Danny absolutely fell in love with him! The feeling was mutual! After receiving his vaccines and neutering, this little guy became a “failed foster” as Ann and Danny decided that they couldn’t live without him.

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Mulligan is now safe and loved by his new mommy and big brother!!

Thanks to the donations that SBPRN receives from our very generous SaddleBrooke donors Mulligan has a wonderful new life!

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