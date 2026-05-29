Match Play Championship

Match play is a competitive golf format where players compete to win individual holes rather than achieving the lowest total score for the round. Unlike standard stroke play, the winner is determined by who wins the most “mini battles” throughout the course.

Because it’s match play, even superstars can lose to underdogs in dramatic fashion. Momentum can shift rapidly, and no lead is ever truly safe.

Match play is especially challenging due to its intense psychological pressure, constant momentum swings, and the need for strategic adaptability—not just consistent scoring. While a single bad hole won’t ruin your round, the head-to-head competition can lead to quicker mental fatigue and tougher decision-making.

This year’s champion, Bill Webster, battled through seven grueling matches to claim the title. Congratulations, Bill!

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Club Championship

Our most prestigious tournament of the year is the Club Championship, a three-day stroke play event. The tournament is divided into flights based on handicap and tees.

The coveted title of Club Champion is awarded to the player competing from the longest tees—on our course, the blue tees. This year’s champion is Don Maxwell.

On the final day, all participants are invited to a social hour at The Vistas, followed by a wonderful dinner. All past champions are also invited to attend, whether or not they compete in this year’s event.