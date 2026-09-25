Summer’s heat is dropping, summer traveling is ending, and your snowbird friends are returning to SaddleBrooke. There’s no better time to come down to the Robson Pickleball Center (RPC) and join in the fun of playing pickleball in SaddleBrooke. The SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) offers everything you need to enjoy the fastest growing participation sport in America.

A great way to start is with Drop-In Community Play at 10 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. daily when Courts 7 and 8 are reserved for SaddleBrooke residents. At 10 a.m., you can bring friends or join other players or make new friends. At 3:30 p.m., you’ll need to bring three friends to make a foursome. SPA has loaner paddles available in the RPC Ramada, and pickleballs are provided for free on each court.

Once you are hooked on pickleball, an essential way to start the winter pickleball season in SaddleBrooke is with a SPA annual membership. Memberships are $130 annually plus a one-time $100 court construction assessment. A membership is for the year beginning on the date you join SPA. Benefits include both social and competitive play which allows you to find your way into pickleball as your skill increases. You’ll meet new players at your same level, and can take advantage of the many activities SPA provides.

SPA offers fun introductory lessons for all SaddleBrooke residents. The lessons are offered by our friendly instructor Shawne Cryderman who will teach you all you need to know to get started in pickleball; the rules, scoring, court etiquette, court positioning and shot making. To get your name on the list, email Shawne at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.

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Another instructional offering by SPA is the free Player Development Program; instructional sessions along with skills and drills. The program consists of three separate sessions; Pickleball Foundations (Novice) for new players, followed by Fundamentals (Intermediate) and Progressions (Advanced). Sessions are held monthly from October through April, with classes held weekly for four consecutive weeks. The program is designed to gain confidence on the court, meet and play with other players at your level and find your place in the SPA pickleball community.

Social play is every day at RPC, whether reserving a court to play with friends or showing up for Single Paddle Drop In to play with different skill levels of players. If you have a foursome, try the daily Foursome Drop In to stay together. SPA offers organized play; Round Robins match you with players at your same skill level but with a different partner and opponents each game for six games. SPA Ladder, re-introduced this summer, matches players of similar skill but each foursome stays together, rotating partners. Winners move up the ladder. And everyone loves a good mixer; SPA holds Grand Mixers periodically and holiday parties for members to play and socialize in a relaxing venue.

If competition is what you’re looking for, SPA participates in the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) with teams of different player ratings in Women’s, Men’s and Mixed divisions competing against other teams in the APPL Southern Region. A highlight for SPA is The Battle for the Saddle, a competition between SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch; SaddleBrooke currently holds the trophy.

For those unsure about pickleball in SaddleBrooke, the SPA website, sbpickleball.club, provides everything anyone would want or need to know about the RPC, SPA, and what a membership offers. See you at RPC.