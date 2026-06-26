Mondays in May brought perfect putting temperatures, money holes and laughter with a bit of horse play as the ladies celebrated by showing off not only their skill but also their derby hats. All women who are not part of a sanctioned nine-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the HOA-1 Clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. What could be easier? Fun guaranteed and holes in one are a definite possibility.

In May

Turning in FOUR holes in one was Jean Matheson. Three holes in one were tallied for Wendy Bellamy, Diane Smith (2), Laurie Miller, Kris Jones, Lana Steinert and Carol Jones.

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Low scores for the month of May (39 and below) are recognized with a star on the player’s name badge. Stars were awarded to Wendy Bellamy (37), Lisa Woolington, (39), Rhonda Nicholson (39), and Wendy Savarese (39). The three lowest scores were achieved by Janet Knowles, Wendy Bellamy, Laurie Miller, Diana Smith, and Ann Grover with 37’s all around. A score of 36 went to Dawn Hecht, Opal Larkin, Diana Smith, Virginia La Bar and Hazel Roper. Hazel Roper also achieved the lowest score for the month of May at 35!

Money Hole winners for May are Diana Smith, Marylou Cloin, Opal Larkin and Donna McPherson.

If you have any questions about joining the fun, please email Lydia O’Connor, our Membership Chair at lh1017ger47@gmail.com or call (507) 421-5640.