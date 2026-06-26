The May luncheon for the Verde Sputters was a festive event—with beautifully-decorated tables and a parade where players could show off their Kentucky Derby hats. Two women at each table were lucky enough to take home the centerpiece prizes—creative Derby hats that were hand-made by the volunteer committee consisting of Jill Jepsen, Debbie Flato and Nancy Bowersock. These ladies also came up with a fun trivia game about the famous Derby and horse racing in general.
The committee also awarded cash prizes for the top three most creative hats. Congratulations to: First place - Denise Titus; second place - Carolyn McLean; and third place - Opal Larkin. Congratulations one and all!
Our 50/50 raffle garnered a total of $170, with half of the earnings going to our charity-of-choice for the month: Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT). Since 1974, this organization has empowered children and adults with diverse abilities to achieve their full potential through equine-assisted services like adaptive riding, counseling, and caring for horses. Karen Simmons, a co-vice president of the Verde Sputters, won the raffle drawing for the remaining $85.
This is the final monthly luncheon until September.
Verde Sputters putt on the main green behind the SaddleBrooke HOA One Clubhouse every Monday morning. During the summer months, check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and putting starts at 9 a.m. Women who own or rent a home in SaddleBrooke are eligible to join as long as they are not golfing in a sanctioned 9- or 18-hole league. Give us a try! Simply come and play once as our guest; annual dues are $48 (prorated depending on the month you join).
If you have any questions, call Lydia O’Connor, the Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to Lh1017ger47@gmail.com.