The May luncheon for the Verde Sputters was a festive event—with beautifully-decorated tables and a parade where players could show off their Kentucky Derby hats. Two women at each table were lucky enough to take home the centerpiece prizes—creative Derby hats that were hand-made by the volunteer committee consisting of Jill Jepsen, Debbie Flato and Nancy Bowersock. These ladies also came up with a fun trivia game about the famous Derby and horse racing in general.

The committee also awarded cash prizes for the top three most creative hats. Congratulations to: First place - Denise Titus; second place - Carolyn McLean; and third place - Opal Larkin. Congratulations one and all!

Our 50/50 raffle garnered a total of $170, with half of the earnings going to our charity-of-choice for the month: Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT). Since 1974, this organization has empowered children and adults with diverse abilities to achieve their full potential through equine-assisted services like adaptive riding, counseling, and caring for horses. Karen Simmons, a co-vice president of the Verde Sputters, won the raffle drawing for the remaining $85.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This is the final monthly luncheon until September.

Verde Sputters putt on the main green behind the SaddleBrooke HOA One Clubhouse every Monday morning. During the summer months, check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and putting starts at 9 a.m. Women who own or rent a home in SaddleBrooke are eligible to join as long as they are not golfing in a sanctioned 9- or 18-hole league. Give us a try! Simply come and play once as our guest; annual dues are $48 (prorated depending on the month you join).

If you have any questions, call Lydia O’Connor, the Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to Lh1017ger47@gmail.com.