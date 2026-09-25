Jen Tomlinson and Kathy Bussell are our August “Aces.” Way to go ladies! Jen shot a 91 (gross), with Kathy shooting at 69 (net). Our next Ace Day tournament will be held on Tuesday, October 27.

The LAGOS tournament was Tuesday, September 15 and by the time you are reading this article, we will have enjoyed the nine-hole event, sponsored this year by the SaddleBrooke Niners.

As Fall approaches, we look forward to our snowbird friends returning. Coupled with cooler temperatures and the completion of over-seeding, several SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA) events will fill out the 2026 calendar.

On Tuesday, November 3, we will play in a partner event followed by our general meeting and luncheon.

The Solheim Cup will be played on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. Co-chairs for this two-day event are Gail Plimpton and Sherry Fitzpatrick. The “Solheim type” tournament is a two-day team match play event and is played every other year.

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The 2026 Cactus Classic Tournament is one of our major tournaments and will be held on Tuesday, November 17, Thursday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 24. This is a low net tournament, and players must commit to three days of play. CJ Johnson and many others are busy putting the finishing touches on this event. The Cactus Classic party will be a great finale, where we will eat, laugh and honor the winners. Co-chairs for the party are TK Eakin, Marie Kahng and Sharon Kagiyama.

The last scheduled tournament will be held on Tuesday, December 15, where we will endeavor to “Beat the Pro.”

A big thank you to our Nominating Committee and Board of Directors! They are always busy but as 2026 comes to a close, there is extra work involved to organize our league for the 2027 season.

If you are interested in getting more information about our league, please visit our website at sbwga18.azgolf.org.