During a recent SaddleBrooke Men's Golf Association (SMGA) meeting, Terry Edwards, our past President, received a special honorary award in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication to the organization. Terry has served on the Board since 2022 and plans to continue through December 2027.

During his presidency from 2024 to 2025, Terry was instrumental in helping establish and improve many important initiatives within SMGA, including:

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Appointing a special IT assistant to support the SMGA website, resulting in numerous improvements. Producing and presenting trophies for all major tournament winners. Supporting the development of articles for Saddlebag Notes. Transitioning the accounting system from Excel to QuickBooks. Implementing “Golf Genius” as SMGA’s on-course tournament software. Increasing sponsorship support by 25 percent. Launching an annual Sponsor Recognition Luncheons and golf tournaments. Expanding communication and feedback opportunities for SMGA members. Leaving SMGA in a strong financial position with stable membership.

Thank you, Terry. Our members truly appreciate your dedication, leadership, and countless hours of voluntary service to SMGA.