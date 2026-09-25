Over 90 beach-loving golfers from SaddleBrooke’s MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA), SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association-18 and SaddleBrooke Ranch Women’s Golf Association, hit the shores of MountainView Golf Course for the popular Beach Bums Tournament on Tuesday, August 18. Organized by Debbie McMullin, and sponsored by Xpert Automotive, the event kicked off with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start as four-player teams teed off from the Red/Yellow Combo boxes designated with beach balls.

Course Superintendent, Ray Nilsen, added a touch of magic by painting several large washes ocean blue, while our own MPWGA artist, Kim Cox, kept us safe with shark-warning signs and cutouts for the "shark-infested" fairway bunkers—which granted players a free drop. The tournament format was truly to "hit the beach", where teams aimed for designated greenside bunkers to hole out, and scored using the two best nets on each hole.

The day wrapped up in style at the MountainView Ballroom, where players swapped sandy stories with new friends over a delicious lunch. Golf Pros, Mike Karpe and Wayne Clark, presented bad jokes, final results, and gift cards to everyone (card value based on results). Flight Winners are shown below.

Waikiki Divas

First place (88) - Barb Verbus, Ralene Peters, Ann Van Sickel, Joyce Watt

Second place (90) - Billie Jo Murray, Patti Cimo, Holly Rose, Karen Tulchinsky

Third place (94) - Jen Tomlinson Denise Cashmore, Vonnie Ginter, Trish Minard

Copacabana Chicks

First place (93) - Carey Ricard, Judy Callahan, Connie Maslowski, Sharon Kaiyama

Second place (95) - Susan Salmeri, Peggy Bakos, Suzan Carter, Joan Grawe

Third place (99) - Tracy McGeorge, Pilar Borm, Christine Smith, Connie Simonds

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Pebble Beach Babes

First place (88) - Sue Dischner, Toni Graves, Betty Cole, Terri Menning

Second place (92) - Judie Allen, Sandy Buonario, Linda Berg, Loren Weimer

Third place (98) - Barb Laskowski, Sharon Kreutzen, Marbara Miller, Phyllis Pettijohn

Malibu Hotties

First place (95) - Dawn Petty, Judy Grow, Cathe Gropp, Kathi Dyer

Second place (96) - Kim Cos, Lisa Bower, Ann Sega

Third place (97) - Janey Clausen, Joan Chyall, Lan Nguyen, Evie Thompson

Closest to the Pin Winners - Hole #4-Terri Menning, #8-BJ Murray, #13-Judie Allen, #17-Sue Dischner.

For more information on MountainView/Preserve Women's Golf Association, visit mpwga.com.