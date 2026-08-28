For more than 10 years, the Verde Sputters and their guests have come together for a summer evening of indoor putting games, dinner and friendly conversation. On Sunday, August 9, our theme was Summer Fun Around the World. Players traveled to various countries (Ireland, Norway, Mexico, France and more) in the ballroom area adjacent to Vistas. Each country “host” offered team members instructions on how to overcome the challenges and improve their odds of winning one of many cash prizes.

Once play was complete, the laughter continued as more than 80 attendees enjoyed a delicious rib dinner buffet. Here are the team results:

$20 per person went to the first place team with an average score of 17.5 - Shirley Samlaska, Debbie Flato, Kathie Roberts and Karen Taylor

$10 per person went to the second place team with an average score of 18.25 - Karen Lott, Glenn Lott, Rhonda Nicholson and Ric Nicholson

$5 per person went to the third place team with an average score of 18.6 - Laurie Miller, Scott Miller, Lynelle Sing, Sydney Sing and Laura Sing

Several individuals won $10 cash prizes for:

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Lowest score of 11 – Lynn Berry

Highest score – Marylou Cloin

Most holes in one (6) – Carol Whitney

Most “zero” scores – Janet Knowles

Kudos to the Sputters volunteers who planned and executed another flawless event! Donna Gruninger led the team consisting of Debra Gryniewicz, Jan Haney, Joni Campel, Carol Jones, Jean Matheson, Hazel Roper, Sheelagh Simpson, Debbie Bornmann and Julie Wilson.

Verde Sputters putt on the main green behind the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse every Monday morning. During the summer months, check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and putting starts at 9 a.m. Women who own or rent a home in SaddleBrooke are eligible to join as long as they are not golfing in a sanctioned nine or 18-hole league. Give us a try! Simply come and play once as our guest; annual dues are $48 (prorated depending on the month you join).

If you have any questions or would like more information, call Lydia O'Connor Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or lh1017ger47@gmail.com.