Temperatures haven’t dulled golf events for the SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA). Every Tuesday, our ladies brave the temps, play and have fun. Fans, hats, energy drinks and cooling towels are a must for most. The games continue with several of us looking forward to playing in the MountainView MPWGA 2026 Beach Bum Babes Tournament.

Congratulations to our July Aces. Jennifer Waggoner, with a gross score of 84 and Carol Bidwell with a net score of 69. Nice round, ladies!

The LAGOS tournament is on Saturday, September 15. This nine-hole event and luncheon will be hosted by the SaddleBrooke Niners and is always fun! Liaisons, Ann Chatham and Kathy Bussell are making sure we have the latest information about this well-attended event.

As Fall approaches, we look forward to our snowbird friends returning. Coupled with cooler temperatures and the completion of over-seeding, SBWGA events will fill out the rest of 2026.

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The Solheim Cup will be played Monday, November 2 and Tuesday, November 3. Cochairs for this two-day event are Gail Plimpton and Sherry Fitzpatrick.

The 2026 Cactus Classic Tournament is one of our major tournaments and will be held on Tuesday, November 17, Thursday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 24. CJ Johnson and many others are busy putting the finishing touches on this event. The Cactus Classic party will be a great finale, where we will eat, laugh and honor the winners. Co-chairs for the party are TK Eakin, Marie Kahng and Sharon Kagiyama.

If you are interested in getting more information about our league, please visit our website at sbwga18.azgolf.org.