I spent 37 years in SEC Football territory before moving to Arizona, and the familiar cry, “It’s football time in Tennessee” drowned out any talk of golf. For most of those years SEC Football was the dominant force in the USA, but now the BIG10 has caught up and surpassed the SEC. That makes me happy as my home state school is THE Ohio State University! Trust me when I say that nothing compares to the hoopla surrounding football in the South.

However, since this is a golf column, I’m compelled to write about golf. To be honest, I don’t have much enthusiasm for it. I missed a couple tournaments due to vacation, so I don’t have much material to use from a first-hand perspective. Today, however, might have changed my outlook, since I found myself on a hot team for a change. David Petty shot the first under par round of his life by carding a 71, net 68! His putter was on fire, and as soon as it cools off, I’m going to steal it. He had a good supporting cast of Jerry Ingledue and Rick Fernandez, as well as me who anchored the team in more ways than one. Our score of 12 under par was the best of the day as well. Lee Leksell, Egan Hicks, Mike Hughes, and Tony VanNatter won the first flight by one stroke at 10 under. Mark Kunnen, Dave Quesnell, Ron Pozzi, and David Cohen tied for first place in the third flight along with Paul Christensen, Bob Barnard, Aaron Jacobus, and David Trippe. And let’s not forget Jim Van Sistine, Jim Hardwick, Robert Osebold, and Ric Hayward who also tied for first.aywardH

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Last week’s two-man Shamble tournament was notable for Bruce Keefer who scored the first hole-in-one of his life on the eleventh hole at the Preserve. He wins $10 for closest to the pin and $100 from the MPMGA for a tournament hole-in-one. The flight winners were Gary Colella and Egan Hicks, Rennie Temple and David Trippe, Bob Barnard and Chris Nelson, and Jim Hardwick and Bob Osebold.

This week was also the Kings and Queens Tournament hosted by the MountainView Women's Golf Association. It’s always a fun event and often sobering to see how well the SaddleBrooke women play golf. I’ll leave it to our lovely hosts to write about the event. In the meantime, keep your eye out for any snowbird stragglers.