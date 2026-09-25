SaddleBrooke heat in July didn’t phase the Verde Sputter putters who showed up to the putting green on Mondays! The upper putting green provided a place for fun and putter finesse for an average of 34 sputters each week. The ladies achieved a total of 108 holes in one for the month and the low score of 35 was posted by Laura Berkley. The course set ups for July proved to be quite challenging but five ladies were awarded with star status for scores under 40.

All women who are not part of a sanctioned 9-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball, and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the HOA-1 Clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. What could be easier? Play provides an opportunity for improving putting skill while enjoying the company of fellow members and of course money holes are there for the winning!

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Turning in THREE holes in one during one round were Laura Berkley, Karen Lott, Connie Kotke and Lynn Berry. Star Worthy Scores (39 and below) are recognized with a star on the player’s name badge. Stars in July were awarded to Sandy Ripley, Deb Gryniewicz (37), Kim James (38) and Mary Lou Cloin, Karen Lott (39). Bringing home the money hole prizes for July were Tana Neibauer, Lana Steinert, Laura Berkley, Karen Lott and Mary Ellen Clark.

If you have any questions about joining the fun, email Membership Chair Lydia O’Connor, Lh1017ger47@gmail.com or call (507) 421-5640.