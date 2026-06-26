Each month, typically on the first Tuesday, all league members playing that day compete for Gross and Net “ACE of the MONTH.” This ongoing competition recognizes the low gross and low net scores, awarding each winner “ACE” status for that month. With typically large fields of competitors, these achievements are impressive.

At the end of the year, all monthly Aces advance to compete for the prestigious “ACE of the YEAR” title in the two categories.

As we approach the halfway point of the 2026 league season, the winners to date are:

Low Gross

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

January - Sue Dischner

February - Brenda Brown

March - Judie Allen-Becker

April - Maire Ryan

May - Becky Hubbard.

Low Net

January - Judy Schilling,

February - Nancy Huffman

March - Marie Kahng

April - Maggie Falconer

May - Sally Drennen

Congratulations ladies!