Each month, typically on the first Tuesday, all league members playing that day compete for Gross and Net “ACE of the MONTH.” This ongoing competition recognizes the low gross and low net scores, awarding each winner “ACE” status for that month. With typically large fields of competitors, these achievements are impressive.
At the end of the year, all monthly Aces advance to compete for the prestigious “ACE of the YEAR” title in the two categories.
As we approach the halfway point of the 2026 league season, the winners to date are:
Low Gross
- January - Sue Dischner
- February - Brenda Brown
- March - Judie Allen-Becker
- April - Maire Ryan
- May - Becky Hubbard.
Low Net
- January - Judy Schilling,
- February - Nancy Huffman
- March - Marie Kahng
- April - Maggie Falconer
- May - Sally Drennen
Congratulations ladies!