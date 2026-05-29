The Verde Sputters brought their best talent to the practice green each Monday in April. Rain showers never delayed play but it rained Holes in One! All women who are not part of a sanctioned 9-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the HOA One Clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. What could be easier? Fun guaranteed, holes in one are a definite possibility.

In April

Turning in FIVE holes in one this month and winning a $25 prize is Vicki Wermager! FOUR holes in one were achieved by Opal Larkin, Marilyn Cloin, Connie Kotke(2), Sue Ryan(2), Laurie Miller (2), Marilyn Palatas. three holes in one were tallied for 15 putters! Twice for Debbie Van Berkom!

Low scores for the month of February (39 and below) are recognized with a star on the player’s name badge. The three lowest scores achieved for 18 holes putted were:

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Score of 34: Connie Kotke

Score of 36: Debbie Van Berkom, Marilyn Palatas (2)

Score of 37: Ellen Clark, Opal Larkin, Jay Dunn

Money Hole winners for April: Mary Vandermast, Ann Grover (2), Tana Neibauer, Debbie Van Berkom, Sue Rains, Virginia LaBar, Gail Goede, Carolyn Bewalda, Debbie Flato and Sue Ryan.

If you have any questions about joining the fun, email Lydia O’Connor, Membership Chair, at Lh1017ger47@gmail.com or call (507) 421-5640.