Okay, SaddleBrooke softball fans, we’re in the Summer league homestretch. Yep, it’s Wednesday, September 10 and the Summer league wraps up on Friday, September 18. The Thursday and Fridays teams have two games left, but Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, just one. That kinda means some of the league action is, as we say, “in the bag.” But a coupla’ leagues are still battling it out and there’s still some fun to be sure.

Summer League Action

Mondays are Rec and Community, as you fans know. In Rec, Debra Miller-State Farm Insurance has the title wrapped up currently with a 4-1 record to Your CBD Store’s 1-4. Only one game left, so, Debra and her mates are the champs. Dave Latura has pounded Mr. Softball to the tune of a .857 average at this writing. Meantime, over in Community, Canine and Company has just hound-dogged Bear Big Garage Doors up a tree with a 5-0 record to the Bears’ 0-5. Yes, it’s all over except for the howlin’!!!! In 19 at-bats, Jay Schweitzer has lit it up for a .789 average.

Tuesday is Community and Competitive day. In Community, it’s still A BATTLE!!!! Yep, both Beyond Clean and Catalina Family Dental are 4-4 with just one game left. So next Tuesday is going to be the decider for this league. Rick Buonarigo is “doing it” at .857 in 42 ABs with Lynn Laureys right behind him with .833 in 36 ABs. Over in Competitive, Bubb’s Grub has nailed the title down with a 5-3 record with just the one game left. Cactus Overhead Garage Doors made it a battle but fell short, currently at 3-5. Mark Adolph at .813 in 32 at-bats and Robin Kingsley at .774 in 31 trips to the plate led the league in batting. Trevis Miller, by the way, had three “over-the-fencers” in just 15 at bats.

Wednesday is Sidewinder (AA) and X-PERT Automotive has taken the title with a 6-3 record to Annie Glenn-Long Realty’s 3-6. Just the one game left so the title is in the bag for the mechanics. Rob Lowry has powered all season long and in 36 ABs is at .778. Jay Crenshaw is right behind at .769 in 39 ABs.

Thursday is Coyote day (65+), and rain has been a thorn for this league all season long. They have two games left at this writing, but have only gotten four games in so far. Barron Electric at 1-3 can actually catch the Moore Advantage Real Estate at 3-1, but they gotta take the last two!! MEANWHILE, Jack Hauschildt has gone 15 fer 16 (.938)!!! Sheesh, Jack.

Friday is Competitive league only this summer season and Cleere Law Offices has wrapped it over Brittni Guttman-Allstate Insurance with a 5-2 record to the Allstaters’ 2-5. AGAIN… Rick Buonarigo with 19 fer 22 and a .864 average. I pitch him high ‘n low and it doesn’t seem to matter. Dang!

First Up-Labor Day Tournament on Monday, September 7

Yep, the softballers filled the stands with tournament fans on Monday, September 7 (Labor Day) for the Association’s annual Labor Day Tournament. Sponsored by Debra Miller – State Farm Insurance and Arroyo Investment group represented at the tourney by Mike Haney. Thanks to these folks.

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Four exciting games were played INCLUDING the SSSA’s very first 16 INCH (CHICAGO-STYLE, Cabbage ball, Mushball) style softball game. Yep, they played with a 16-inch circumference softball, wood bats, no gloves and shorter base paths, it was a rip snorter and although I can’t remember who won and probably the players and fans can’t either, it was fun for the players and the fans. Of course, there were the usual skill level based games which were won by either the white or the blue. Much more, I have no idea- just that there was nonstop ACTION!!!! Meantime, the burgers, dogs and brats were grillin’, the sodas and waters were flowin’ and there were chips and cookies galore. When I peeked out from the announcing booth, the stands were packed and the parking lot was full.

What else? Oh yeah, the tournament took a short break to shout out to birthday boy, Jack Graef, still playing the “hot corner (3rd)” in the Rec game in his 90s. Whew, Jack!

On a sadder note, President Phil Cavicchia remembered three of our colleagues and softball companions who headed off to their “field of dreams” this past year. Jim Wollock, Morlin Hastings, and Mike Lueck are hopefully rounding third and heading for home. Play two wherever you are guys!

Veterans Day Tournament

Yep, the second week in November will feature out last tournament of the year – Veterans Day. The snowbirds should all be back in town, so there should be a full complement of players to fill out the rosters. And … the weather should have crept down into the 80s by then. LET’S HOPE!

Fall Season

There will be a two week break after the summer schedule finishes on Friday, September 18. The fall season will run from Monday, October 5 to Friday, December 11. The snowbirds should be back in town, and the rosters should be full. Signups are underway at this edition time and will be over by the time the Notes hits the stands.

It’s a Wrap

And if you want to check out some softball action, come on down to the field. Usually there’s some gabmeister who will be glad to fill you in on the softball association or you can check it all out at saddlebrookesoftball.com.