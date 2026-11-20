Okay, SaddleBrooke softball fans, it’s Thursday, November 5 and deadline time December issue of Saddlebag Notes. The fall leagues have been cookin’ (and getting rained on) since Monday, October 5, so we’ve got four weeks “in the bag.”

Veterans Day Tournament

Yep, just a week or so away on Saturday, November 14 and the tourney will be in the books when this edition hits the streets. So, more on that in the next edition in January. This is the Association’s last tournament of 2026. The fall season ends mid-December and the softballers take a three week break before getting back out there in January.

Next tournament is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Tourney around Wednesday, March 17. Erin Go Bragh!

Fall League Action

Mondays are Rec and Community as you fans know. Desert Life Pharmacy has nudged out to a 2-1 lead over Golf Cars of Arizona at 1-2. Super sponsor, Debra Miller (State Farm), is bangin’ it out with 11 hits in 12 ABs. SHAZAM, Debra! And (ho-hum) Rob Lowry continues his “ball-thumping” ways with a perfect 9 fer 9 (1.000 avg) so far. In Community, Pride Mechanical burst outta’ the gates with a 4-0 start but is stumbling down the base paths the last couple games. Still, they are leading the pack with a 4-2 record to Kristy McInnis Coldwell Banker Realty’s 2-2 and Mike Haney-Arroyo Investment Group’s 1-3. Len Gann continues his “bat-wielding” prowess at .941 in 17 ABs and Rod Schock is batting .824.

Tuesday is a Community and Competitive day . In Community, Stone Canyon Painting is 2-1 to Splendido’s 1-2. Lynn Laureys is a perfect 11 fer 11 while Art Spring is grinding it at .923. In Competitive, SaddleBrooke HOA-1 has a perfect 3-0 record to Rancheros Markets’ 2-1 while SB Pet Rescue is 0-4. Keli Remus and Rod Schock are banging it out at .857, while Carlos Moore is thumping Mr. Softball at .923.

Wednesday is Sidewinder (AA) and Community for this fall, and in Sidewinder Truly Nolen is leading the league at 3-2, while The Charles Company is on the opposite end of the bat at 2-3. In Community, Absolutely Art and Ambient Air Heating and A/C are mirroring Sidewinder, but with the Artists ay 3-2 and the Ambients at 2-3. Craig Cholvin (can we get this guy out????) is a perfect 15 for 15 and a 1.000 average.

Thursdays are Coyote (65+) days and Players Pub is 3-1 to Healthy Skin Dermatology’s 1-3.

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This fall, Fridays are Community and Competitive with both leagues having three teams and so each team plays a doubleheader every third week. In Community, Jim Click Automotive is somehow mathematically on top with a 1-1 record with Tucson Orthopaedic and Waste Management both having 2-2 records?? In Competitive, Dominick’s Italian boasts a 3-1 record, with Concierge Heating and Cooling at 2-1 and Hardin Brothers Automotive trailing at 1-4.

The Rules Corner

What is the “Running Lane?”

Ever wondered what the chalk line running parallel to the first base foul line “signifies/means?” Well, this comes up rarely here in the Brooke, but it delineates the “running lane.” SSSA Rules of Play 1.58 defines this “Running Lane,” its length and width. Then 8.3.D. states that “When he/she (the batter/runner) runs outside the running lane AND, in the umpires “judgment” interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base (effect?? The runner is out).” This got called the other day on a runner going to first, although the throw went to second base? It’s the Brooke!!!!

What’s a “Legal Pitch?”

Well, this is a hot one around the Brooke mostly because (in this writer’s opinion) SaddleBrooke softball use the “home plate rectangle” as the strike zone. So, there is no “knees-to-belt” or “knees to armpits” strike zone—the pitcher has gotta hit the plate or you have a “walk-fest.” Rule 6.1 (Strike Zone Mat) states, “A strike zone mat will be used. “Legal pitches” striking ANY portion (including front edge, back edge, side edges) of the mat will be strikes.” Rule 6.3 defines “The Arc” and the height of a legal pitch must be from 6 to 12 feet ABOVE the playing surface (aka “the ground”). In Rule 6.14, the ump decides (judgment call) the “legality” of the arc “mid-pitch” and is supposed to call “illegal” (or high or low) in time for the batter to “hold off” his or her swing. This is tough call, because the “high” call is at 12 feet (who’s up there???) and the “low” pitch has been eliminated because the “pitcher’s screen (a safety screen 15 feet in front of the pitcher)” is 6 feet, 8 inches high (so there is no longer an “illegal low arc” pitch). So a ball coming in at an arc of 7 feet that hits the front of the plate is d**n near impossible to hit (to be fair, a pitch coming in with a 9-foot arc that hits the front of the plate is darn near impossible to hit as well). This has spurred the “moderate speed” “debate.” In slow-pitch softball, the rules require the ball to be delivered at a “moderate speed.” However, “moderate speed” is not defined in the rules. It is an umpire judgment call. Hence the “debate/controversy.” The resolution? To be decided. Maybe.

That’s A Wrap

If you want to check out some softball action, come on down to the field. Usually, there’s some gabmeister who will be glad to fill you in on the softball association or you can check it all out at saddlebrookesoftball.com. Meantime, our fall league games are Monday through Friday with the first games beginning at 9 a.m. (as of Monday, November 9) until mid-December. C’mon down!!! The action, the “dramedy,” and of course, the daily controversies ABOUND!! If you are (or have been) out of the loop, one of the “usual suspects” will bend your ear.