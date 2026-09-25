Jim Floerke hit a hole in one on the SaddleBrooke course hole #6, with Denny Yoder as his witness on Wednesday, August 12. Some of you may know Jim as "the nicest guy in town" but you may not know that he really is a Superman in disguise. Besides being our representative for unit 21, he owns a cape and has an "S" on his chest. That's because he really goes above an beyond all expectations as a neighbor, friend and human being. So, the next time you see our Superman, stop and say howdy, you won't be sorry. Congratulations Jim!!

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