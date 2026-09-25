All SaddleBrooke residents are invited to drop in for POP Tennis or Red Ball Tennis on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Tuesday, October 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Except for Thanksgiving, the fun will continue through to Thursday, December 17.

Both games are easy to learn. Volunteer instructors will be on hand to answer questions, explain the games, offer tips, and help new players feel comfortable.

Equipment and instruction are free, and no tennis experience is needed. Come meet others, stay active, and enjoy a relaxed introduction to the games.

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No sign-up is necessary—just arrive at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center a few minutes before noon wearing court-appropriate shoes.

If you have questions about the sessions or membership, call the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club office at (520) 825-0255.