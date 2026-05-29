Do you want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local homeless veterans, veterans in need and the families of deployed members of the Guard and Reserve? There is no better way than to support the American Legion Oro Valley, AZ Post 132.

As a not-for-profit veterans’ service organization, our 'care and assistance' programs are funded exclusively through donations. Recognized and honored by military groups, these award-winning programs rely entirely on the generosity of the community.

To help us carry on our mission of hope, we are sponsoring our 17th annual charity golf tournament, Saturday, September 12 at the MountainView Golf Club at SaddleBrooke. Shotgun start 7:30 a.m., four-player scramble. Per golfer fee is $110 and includes lunch, super raffle prizes, contest holes and lots of fun, all for a worthy cause. One hundred percent of the proceeds stay local. To register online, go to golfgenius.com/ggid/orovalleyamericanlegion/register. For more information including sponsor benefits, and registration information, visit ovamericanlegion132.com.

Available sponsorships are the Host sponsor $3,750, Contest Hole sponsors $1,500 each, We Care sponsors $450 each, and Tee Box Sign sponsors $100 each. Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted. Please mail donations to American Legion OV Post 132, PO Box 69665, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.

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For assistance, call Larry McNamee at (262) 251-2156 or send an email to ljmcnamee@gmail.com.

The American Legion has been fulfilling its commitment of selfless service to veterans, service members and local communities for 107 years.

Donations to the American Legion Oro Valley, AZ Post 132 are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Tax E.I.N # 26-4228431.