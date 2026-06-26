During SaddleBrooke Men's Golf Association (SMGA) events, any golfer fortunate enough to achieve a hole-in-one receives a $100 cash award.

Ray Melton has now increased his ace total to an impressive seven, with three occurring during the past two years at SaddleBrooke. Ray aced SaddleBrooke #6 on Wednesday, July 3 and again on Monday, November 18, 2024, both times using an 8-iron.

His most recent hole-in-one came on Wednesday, March 25, during the club championship. Playing Tucson #8 from the blue tees, Ray hit a stiff 6-iron into the wind from 172 yards and watched it disappear into the cup. Great shot, Ray!

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Not to be outdone, Bill Webster recorded his sixth career hole-in-one on Catalina #6, using a pitching wedge from the yellow tees.

Bill has been playing golf for more than 60 years and continues to add to an already impressive list of accomplishments, including being crowned this year’s SMGA Match Play Champion.

Congratulations to both Ray and Bill on these outstanding achievements!