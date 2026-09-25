Interested in trying out the Nine-hole Golf League? Returning for another great season? Join us Thursday, October 22 for the New Member/Annual Meeting. If you are interested or a new member, you can meet our current members/board and find out about joining and signing up for play. We will go over any upcoming changes for the new season. Join us for the meeting at 9 a.m. in the Coyote North and South rooms downstairs. After the meeting, the RR Grill will be bringing in beer! Should be a fun event.

How to Join SaddleBrooke Men's Niners Golf League

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Joining the SaddleBrooke Men's Niners Golf League (SBMN) league is easy! We play every Wednesday morning. Follow the instructions on our website at saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org which will take you to the Arizona Golf Association site to process your payment and enroll you in the AGA and our league. Questions should be directed to Nick Mares, our Membership Chairman, at ntmares@gmail.com.