2026 Men’s Niners Summer Cup

The SaddleBrooke HOA1 Men’s Nine-Hole Golf League (SBMN) will hold a Summer Cup event, a Ryder Cup style competition on Wednesday, June 17, Saturday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 24. Watch the emails for more details.

The 2026 Niners Unite Summer Mixed Scramble

The SaddleBrooke Men’s and Lady’s Niners Summer mixed scramble is on Tuesday, July 14. The normal Men’s Niner’s Wednesday play will still occur on Wednesday, July 15.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

2026 Men’s Niners Home and Home HOA-1 and HOA-2 – Bobcat Trophy

The Bobcat Plaque for the 2026 HOA-1 and HOA-2 SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners is in. Congratulations to HOA-2 Men’s Niners for a winning performance! For HOA-1 Men’s Niners, let’s get ‘em next time. Let’s see everyone back for the cup next year!

How to Join SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners Golf League

Joining the SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners league is easy! We play every Wednesday morning. Follow the instructions on our website, at saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org which will take you to the Arizona Golf Association site to process your payment and enroll you in the AGA and our league. Questions should be emailed to Nick Mares, our Membership Chairman, at ntmares@gmail.com.