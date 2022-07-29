No putter needed! Fun Day will be Sunday, July 31, at the RoadRunner Grill. Check-in is at 5 p.m. and there will be a No Host Bar. Start of the FUN, FUN, FUN will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Coyote and Bobcat rooms downstairs in the HOA-1 Clubhouse. Come by yourself, OR bring a partner/friend, but bring a playful attitude. Some of the games are Ring toss, Pin the Tail, and some Putting skills... or not, may be needed in the games.

After the games, we will dine on pasta bar with meatballs, alfredo and marinara sauce, garlic bread, iceberg lettuce, and romaine garden salad. For dessert, there will be an ice cream sundae bar. You know where you will find me. Cost is $27.25 inclusive. A collection can is at the check-in desks at Monday morning Sputters. Last day for Registration/payment is at Noon on Friday, July 22. One may also drop-off payment at Sue Leasure's house. When submitting your payment, please be sure to include your name, your guest’s name as it should appear on the name tag, and any dietary restrictions.

A big Thank you to the Planning committee that has worked so hard to bring us this Fun event: Elaine Ackerman, Joni Campel, Jan Deer, Debbie Flato, Joanne Fairweather, and Donna Gruninger. A piece of Sputters history: Fun Day was started and set up ten years ago by Ginny Porteous, Trudy Miller, Sue Bartholme, Marianne Lyons, Barb Lund and Elaine Ackerman—they are still active members today!

On Monday, July 4, 32 Sputters braved the heat. Carol Jones brought her granddaughter, Carly, and Debbie Flato brought neighbor Pam Elvy. Hilda Clyde, again, got a 38 low score as well as three holes-in-One. You go girl!

Debbie Flato showed her guest how to Sput with her two holes-in-one. Congrats also go out to those who won the Money Holes: Jan Deer and Joann Koblewski. Debbie, show me how to do that please!

Our Hole-in One Winners were: Donna Bujnovsky, Joni Campbell, Maggie DeBlock, Julie Daniels, Jan Deer, Diane Hoedel, Ellane Jepson, Joann Koblewski, Donna McPherson, Hazel Roper and Karen Simons.

Shout out a “Welcome!” to new members: Annette AuBuchon, Judy Lancaster, Penny Stowe, and Dee Zolini.

Come check us out one Monday morning as our guest and enjoy a round of putting with a fabulous group of ladies. If you decide to join, membership is $60 per year, and you can be a part of this wonderful putting club. For more information, please contact Opal Larkin at (520) 444-6308 or OpalLarkin@wbhsi.net; Judy Loritz at (520) 818 2308 or jkl37141@gmail.com.

If you miss the Fun Event, don’t forget the lunechon schedules for Monday, September 5. More info to follow.

See ya there!