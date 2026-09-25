Have you ever wondered what goes into planning a SaddleBrooke Unit 8A event?

To list just a few—and abbreviated—duties, the Unit 8A Social Committee meets regularly throughout the year to discuss new and creative event ideas, revisit old favorites (such as our popular ice cream social and cul-de-sac food truck), consider when our snowbirds will be available, determine what might appeal to our neighbors, schedule dates, find a neighbor interested in hosting an occasional event, and then work out all the logistics.

For the past year, Julie has taken on the important role of our “logistics person.” She has contacted food trucks, restaurants, and various venues to discuss availability, determine how many guests they can accommodate, confirm dates, and coordinate RSVP responses. These are just a few of the many behind-the-scenes tasks she handles throughout the year. Other Social Committee members design flyers, send invitation emails to residents, gather utensils and name tags, make contact with venue managers, work out other related particulars, and all the countless little details that help make an event enjoyable for everyone.

For all Julie’s time, effort, and dedication in helping coordinate our event gatherings, we send Julie another huge thank you! And a BIG thank you to the rest of the Social Committee members. Their team approach has proven highly successful and appreciated by our residents.

Ladies’ Luncheon

Sixteen enthusiastic ladies gathered for a fabulous lunch at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Grill on Friday, August 25. And, by the way, the meal AND especially the food presentation was very impressive!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We were delighted to welcome some new faces and invited guests. Our two guests recently moved from Michigan to SaddleBrooke and were looking forward to meeting more friendly faces.

We also welcomed Ava, who had been a SaddleBrooke resident for just four days! Ava and her husband moved from Morrison, Colorado. As if being the newest resident wasn’t exciting enough, Ava was also the lucky recipient of our door prize—a handcrafted tea light and greeting card made by Committee member Michelle Kouri.

As always, there was plenty of lively conversation. Much of it included expressions of appreciation to the Social Committee for reviving our Unit gatherings. But most of the conversation centered around sharing stories of our past lives, getting to know one another better and talking about how much we love living in SaddleBrooke—where opportunities to socialize are truly abundant.

And There’s More to Come!

Unit 8A’s Social Committee is already enthusiastically working on several upcoming events. So, stay tuned and check your email box.

Thank you to all the residents who eagerly join in the camaraderie. Happy Autumn, everyone!