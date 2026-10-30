The Ladies Luncheon on Thursday, October 1 was held at Catalina Craft Pizza. I wasn’t as thrilled about my Italian sub as previously reported. Most ordered pizza and it did look about perfect and leftovers to take home. We had some good discussions, and Carole gave us such good information on Tohano Chul, I am looking to host our next luncheon there. Other ideas are Delia’s Brunch and Booze, and again at Michelangelo’s. Open to suggestions. If you have some great ideas, please don’t hesitate to let me know. We had eight attendees and Karen, we missed you! We are open to have your friends come to lunch with us.

On Thursday, September 10, approximately 10 Unit Two-ers got together and enjoyed ice cream at Licks. MMMM so good, so good. As usual, I was running late and everyone was gone by the time I got there, but that did not stop me from chowing down on a scoop of Licks Vietnamese Coffee ice cream and a scoop of chocolate and bringing home two pints for later.

The third Thursday happy hour on Thursday, September 13 again filled up the Agave with 26 Unit Two residents. The big raffle winner was Dieter Kinner who won a whopping $28. Our Welcome Back Snowbird happy hour will be held on Thursday, November 19. And we look forward to enjoying a welcome home drink with our returning friends.

Twenty-five Unit Two-ers enjoyed dinner at the Vistas on Friday, September 25. It was fish fry night. I had the baked vs fry and it was very good, though small, but it left room for us to enjoy the HOA-1’s Turtle Pie for dessert. Everyone seemed to enjoy their dinner and drinks. I know, I took the pictures!

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On Monday, October 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. gear up for our Howl-O-Ween BYOB Potluck party at the Tennis Pavillion. There will be games, there will be prizes, and of course, costumes! If the food is anywhere as good as last year and as good as our last potluck, we will be waddling home.

Don’t forget the Holiday Party with our Unit 2/11/16/18/19. Bigger and Better. Hope to see you all out on the dance floor. Music by the Wild Bunch.

Other planned events will be the casual “Christmas Eve in the Cul-de-Sac” potluck on Thursday, December 24 and the “Drop the Ball” social on Thursday, December 31. Watch your mail tubes for more information.

See ya there!