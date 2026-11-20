As we all know, the importance of socialization for older adults cannot be overstated. It enriches their social lives and contributes significantly to their overall well-being.

Socializing supports mental health, keeps the mind sharp, encourages physical activity, and provides a sense of purpose and belonging. AND WHEN YOU ADD A HALLOWEEN COSTUME TO THE MIX, LAUGHTER BECOMES CONTAGIOUS! It's all part of having fun, staying connected and enjoying life together in SaddleBrooke’s Unit 8A.

On Friday, October 30, forty-seven attendees were responsible for laughter heard throughout Karen Kelly's home, where she graciously hosted our own version of a Spooky-Season celebration—a fun evening that brought neighbors together.

Our newest neighbors—John and Megan, originally from Hawaii and now snowbirding from Minnesota; Sue and Rudy, from the Chicago area; and Eva and Mitch, who recently relocated from Colorado—were welcomed into the fun with a truly rip-roaring evening! Hopefully, their introduction to our neighborhood festivities inspired them to join us for many more gatherings. We’re so glad to have them in the neighborhood.

One of the most noticeable costumes was “Sexy Rexy”, who, as one can imagine, couldn't help bumping into other guests as he made his way around the party circuit. Rex was voted as the Gentleman’s Party-Prize-Gift-Certificate winner.

We also had a handsome chef couple who had actually taken cooking classes in France. They were the real deal!

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Another couple arrived in homemade costumes as a snout-nosed moth—a familiar sight in Saddlebrooke during September—and a floor lamp with multiple lights tucked beneath its shade. The moth's long snout seemed to bump into guests almost as often as “Sexy Rexy”, especially as it tried to flutter around its brightly illuminated companion.

The Flintstones made an appearance, too, with a Pebbles and Bam-Bam couple sporting a neon-pink costume complete with some pretty and quite noticeable pink hair and socks. Karen, aka Pebbles, was the Lady’s Party-Prize-Gift-Certificate winner.

Other examples of creative characters included a beautiful cowgirl, a scary witch, skeleton, a flower-child with a multi-lights headband; one couple dressed as an egg and bacon, and another cookie-and-milk duo. There were sports-team sweatshirts, an authentic Swiss Alpine guide, a Mike Ditka impersonator wearing his favorite Chicago Bears jacket, a German fräulein, a spotted leopard, and plenty of fun Halloween T-shirts and tops. A neighbor even showed up in their morning – or evening - robe and hair curlers. Many wished they felt as comfortable as she looked.

And of course, some enjoyed the evening without dressing up in costume. They had just as much fun as those who dared to look a little silly.

All in all, it was an evening filled with laughter, creativity, good company, and the kind of memories that make living in Unit 8A so special. A big thank-you to Karen for opening her home and helping make our 2026 Boo Bash such a memorable celebration.

We look forward to seeing everyone at our holiday party on Saturday, December 5.