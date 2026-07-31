On our unit celebrated July 4, the country's 250th birthday with a bang, okay, maybe more of a boom. As there was a pancake breakfast for everyone which included all the goodies even mimosas and bloody marys. This annual tradition invites all of our unit to participate and this year we had over 60 people show up. John and Linda Ansay were the events host, who have done an amazing job for that last couple of years. They had lots of volunteers to make the pancakes, sausage and fruit salad. We are sorry some of you missed it, so please be on the lookout for all of the events coming up soon, such as, the Golf Tourney on Sunday, September 13 and our Oktoberfest/Cornhole Tourney on Thursday, October 8. Wishing everyone a happy day!

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