Horne graduated from Harvard Law School in 1970. The same year, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused him and his company, T.C. Horne & Co, of breaking the federal agency's trading rules. In 1973, the agency banned him from trading for life.

Horne started a 24-year stint as a Paradise Valley school board member in 1978. He stayed on the board until he handed every one of his children a high school diploma.

He changed his party registration from Democrat to Republican in 1996, and voters elected him to the state House of Representatives in his north Valley district from 1997 to 2000. He lost a bid for the state Senate, then won two terms as school superintendent starting in 2002.

Horne's a classically trained pianist and pushed for more arts education in schools. In 2006, his administration launched the AIMS test, which all high school students had to pass before graduating. It was replaced in 2015.

He also gave a look at his future role in the job: He authored a law to ban ethnic studies, then used it to end a popular Mexican-American studies program in Tucson. After a lawsuit in 2010, a federal court ruled the law unconstitutional in 2017, saying it was enacted for racial and political reasons.

Horne completed his second term and left the office after voters elected him state Attorney General in 2010. In that office he helped defend Republican issues, including an appearance in the U.S. Supreme Court over a 2004 voter-approved ballot measure that required proof of citizenship to vote.