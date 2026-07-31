Conversations that took—or did NOT take place during our ladies-only afternoon delight:

No talking about cars, fixing things, drip systems, air conditioners, good buys at Ace or Home Depot. And just a little talking about sports.

Another gathering of 18 women from Unit 8A took place on Tuesday, May 19 on the RoadRunner Grill patio. Two hours of pure fun included lots of laughter, great conversation, delicious food and refreshing beverages. Best of all, we were waited on!

The weather was perfect, with abundant sunshine and a gentle breeze that made the afternoon even more enjoyable.

Our conversation topics included children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, travel adventures, favorite recipes for family and friends, great books, exercise classes and local events. Along the way, we also discovered some fascinating tidbits about our neighbors.

Among the group was a mother of an air traffic controller in Minnesota, a demanding profession that requires exceptional concentration and skill. Another attendee was a registered nurse who worked in surgery and is also a very talented gardener. Her beautiful backyard garden is proof of her green thumb.

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We also learned about a neighbor who plays the oboe and performs with the SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings orchestra; and another lady who is deeply involved with the Rhodes Scholar program and loves to travel, speaking of which one lady did the Camino Trek from Portugal to Spain (186 miles) last summer. You go, girl!!

A retired Tucson schoolteacher with 35 years of classroom experience and phenomenal patience!

Discovery of two general aviation pilots, past motorcycle riders, an avid and adventurous Jeep off-roader AND motorhome traveler. Several talented artists whose interests range from quilting and woodworking to acrylic and oil painting, pottery and glass art. Plus, two guests who discovered they grew up 40 miles apart in Missouri. Go figure! And another who has tortoise pets in her beautiful backyard paradise.

It just goes to show there is always something new and interesting to learn about our neighbors and friends in Unit 8A. We look forward to discovering even more at our next gathering.

To add to the fun, a drawing was held for those in attendance to win a beautiful handmade planter box filled with succulents. Jim Long crafted the planter box and his wife, Julie, who is a Social Committee member, donated and arranged all the plants. Jeanne Ragan was the lucky winner of this beautiful and artistic creation.

Another enjoyable afternoon is in the books, and judging by the laughter and conversations, everyone is already looking forward to the next event.