The Ukulele Ladies, made up of Susan Fox, Bonnie Jo Simpson and Karen Gille led a fun sing-along for the Unit 14 happy hour/patio party on Wednesday, Sept 16. Their songs included fun and familiar songs, some with new lyrics. For example, instead of “Runaround Sue” the group sang “Runaround Drew” and they changed the words to “Return to Sender” to “I Can’t Remember”. The new lyrics for “Yesterday” was all about the glory of aging. The Ukulele Ladies called several men from the audience to join them in singing “Elvira” to add to the fun. They even performed a song about SaddleBrooke.

Song lyrics were provided for the sing-along and everyone loved singing the old tunes, mostly from the 60’s.

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On Wednesday, October 14, Unit 14 will host a Food Truck Block Party with dinner provided by Flaming Hearts Food Truck. Residents are encouraged to wear their favorite team jerseys.

On Wednesday, December 2, mark your calendars for the Unit 14 Holiday Party with live entertainment by Chuck Moses. There will be a few new surprises this year. Email bk.clark@hotmail.com if you want to be included in the fun activities of Unit 14.