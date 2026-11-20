Munich may have the world’s biggest Oktoberfest, but Unit 28 made a spirited showing at the HOA-1 Activity Center, celebrating the beginning of the season with good food, good neighbors and a welcome-back party worthy of a hearty “Prost!”

The snowbirds are returning, and our neighborhood is happily filling up again—with familiar faces, renewed friendships and considerably more competition for the last helping of dessert.

Oktoberfest began in 1810 as a royal wedding celebration in Bavaria. More than two centuries later, Unit 28 embraced the enduring wisdom behind the tradition: give people a reason to gather, feed them well and let the festivities take care of themselves. No royal invitation required.

Marilyn Ginther set the scene with festive decorations and added the finishing touch by arriving in German beer garden attire. She brought enough Bavarian spirit to the occasion to make a trip to Munich seem almost unnecessary.

There was plenty of delicious food, some wine flowed and conversations picked up as though our seasonal neighbors had never left. Apparently, friendship needs very little rehearsal.

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The evening’s 50/50 raffle benefited the Social Committee, with Terry Toth claiming the winning share. The committee gained support for future fun, and Terry gained an excellent reason to smile. A successful economic arrangement all around!

A couple of rounds of bingo brought out everyone’s competitive side. Judging by the disappointed sighs when the games ended, two rounds were merely a warm-up. The planning committee for the 2027 Oktoberfest may consider itself officially notified: more bingo, please. This crowd has unfinished business.

Most of all, the gathering celebrated the people who make Unit 28 such a welcoming place to live.

Welcome back, snowbirds. We missed you—and now that you’re here, let the season’s shenanigans begin!