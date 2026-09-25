Now fast-forward several decades to July 31, 2026, and you STILL have ice cream running down your chin! But this time, with temperatures reaching 107 degrees during Unit 8A’s annual ice cream social, you have a pretty good excuse. Besides, it’s perfectly okay to relive your youth!

On their beautiful patio, complete with circulating fans and some welcomed afternoon shade, hosts LaVerne and Paul Kyriss offered bottled water and an assortment of ice cream flavors. Guests arrived with an impressive selection of ice cream toppings, brownies and cookies to make the evening even sweeter.

Though the outside temperature was impressively hot—even by Saddlebrooke standards—36 brave and eager ice cream lovers ventured out for this special summertime treat. The Social Committee’s decision to serve the ice cream in bowls was definitely a good one. Cones would have been a BIG challenge in that heat, with melting ice cream dripping everywhere—including down your chin!

Neighbors rekindled conversations from past events, while others reintroduced themselves and enjoyed getting to know one another better.

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During the gathering, we also had a surprise celebration for Billy Price’s 94th birthday, complete with a big round of our favorite song: “Happy Birthday to YOU, Billy!” We look forward to seeing you at many more Ice Cream Socials—but hopefully in much cooler temperatures!

The Unit 8A Social Committee extends a HUGE THANK YOU to the 36 “cool” souls who braved the (HOT) heat to share in this memorable Ice Cream Social. LaVerne and Paul Kyriss were ready to party, with their backyard beautifully set up for our enthusiastic crowd.

And despite the temperature reaching 107 degrees at 6 p.m., our determined crowd stayed well past 7:30 p.m. Now, THAT is dedication to ice cream, friendship and a little summertime fun!