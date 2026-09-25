Thursday, August 20, Unit Two residents flooded the Agave for the third Thursday Happy Hour. We had approximately 25 happy residents having a good time. I know, I saw the pictures. Larry Jones was really happy as he won $37 from the Raffle. The next Happy Hour will be held on Thursday, September 17. Who will be the lucky winner next month?!

Thirteen lovely unit two ladies and friends enjoyed lunch together at the It’s Greek to Me restaurant on Thursday, August 27. We began our lunch with the Tiri Saganaki, a flaming cheese dessert. Our next luncheon will be at the Catalina Craft Pizza. Did you know on Mondays, they are the only restaurant opened in that shopping center. Looking forward to their $11 lunch special!

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The Fish Fry held every Friday at the Vistas/Agave restaurant is planned for unit two residents from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25. RSVPs to Jennifer Willams will be required. If some of you are interested in having a unit two table at Prime Rib night (one can order off the menu) or other HOA-1 Clubhouse specials (Wine Night, Chef Specials, etc.), please let me know. We are always open to new get together ideas.

The Holidays are coming fast. Don’t forget our Holiday party at the Vistas is scheduled for Saturday, December 5. With the Wild Bunch (the band, not Unit Two residents?) Unit two will also participate again in the Adopt-A-Child program coordinated by SaddleBrooke Outreach. Details coming soon.