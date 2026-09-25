Since 2017, the International Play Music on the Porch Day has been an annual, worldwide event held on the last Saturday in August. The event features musicians playing outdoors—on their own porches or in front of area businesses and restaurants. It’s a celebration to help people find common ground through music—regardless of their differences.

On Saturday evening, August 29, Dick and LaVonne Ashwood once again hosted their neighbors from unit four… plus many friends from the SaddleBrooke community… for the third time. It was a fun evening of playing, mixing and mingling. Dick sang and played many of the neighborhood’s favorite tunes (including All My Exes Live in Texas) on his electric guitar, with Nick Schaefer featured on vocals and percussion on a couple of jazz selections. We also welcomed guest musician, Mike Sachse, who did the keyboard proud while Dick took a break and greeted the large audience.

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Guests were invited to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy from their golf carts or lawn chairs. Fortunately, the weather gods cooperated, and we had a very pleasant evening. Many thanks to the Ashwoods for hosting another memorable musical event.