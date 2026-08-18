Valeria "V" Alonso serves as the Career Development Coordinator for the University of Arizona's Department of Computer Science in the College of Science, where she empowers students to confidently launch careers in technology. A two-time University of Arizona graduate and proud Tucson native, she has dedicated her career to advancing student success through mentorship, employer engagement, workforce development, and serving the Tucson community through education, outreach, and community partnerships. By creating meaningful connections between academia and industry, Valeria is helping shape Arizona's future workforce while inspiring students to pursue careers that make a lasting impact on their communities.