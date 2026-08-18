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Casino Del Sol CFO Kristopher Ritzmann leads financial strategy and a 100-person team while emphasizing collaboration, data-driven decisions and community service.

Kristopher Ritzmann is Chief Financial Officer at Casino Del Sol, where he leads a finance division of 100 team members and serves as a strategic member of the executive leadership team. In this role, he guides enterprise performance, strengthens financial discipline, and supports decision-making that advances the organization’s long-term goals. He also oversees the financial strategy for Casino Del Sol’s third casino, Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am.

Kristopher is known for a transformational leadership style focused on clarity, collaboration, and trust. He believes strong teams are built by aligning people around a shared mission and vision. He values the creation of buy-in from all stakeholders as well as decision making processes backed by data. His career includes both senior leadership and consulting roles, where he has helped organizations improve financial strategy, operational efficiency, and business performance.

With a foundation in accounting and finance, Kristopher brings both analytical rigor and practical problem-solving to complex business challenges. He earned a B.S.B.A. in accounting and an MBA in finance from the University of Arizona in 2009 and 2014, respectively, and credits much of his growth to the team at Casino Del Sol, his education, and the steady support of his wife, Rosina, and their two children, Julianna and Jacob.

Outside of work, Kristopher is committed to serving his community and investing in work that strengthens others. He currently serves as chairman of the Operations Team at Grace Community Covenant Church.