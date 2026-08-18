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A Tucson business and community leader, Robles brings a career in commercial real estate and relationship-building to her new role at Mosaic Quarter.

Abi Robles is a passionate community leader and relationship builder dedicated to creating meaningful connections and memorable experiences. Beginning in August, she will serve as Director of Concierge Guest Services for Mosaic Quarter, where she will focus on fostering community, enhancing guest experiences, and bringing people together through exceptional service.

A proud first-generation Mexican American, Abi is proud to honor her Mexican heritage through her dad and immediate family, who immigrated from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Raised by her teenage single mother, she learned from an early age the value of hard work, resilience, and the strength of women who lead with courage and determination. Those lessons inspired her to dream big, work hard, and give back to the community that has given her so much.

Abi serves as Gala Chair for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is actively involved in organizations that promote leadership and professional growth.

She is the Marketing Chair for the Pima County Real Estate Research Council, a Field Delegate for the CBRE Women’s Network, and previously served on the Board of Directors for CREW Tucson.

Prior to joining Mosaic Quarter, Abi built a successful career with CBRE, where she was honored as CBRE’s 2026 Employee of the Year.

Known for her bright, outgoing personality and genuine love for people, Abi has a gift for making others feel welcome and valued, and she has a way of making friends everywhere she goes. She believes meaningful relationships are the foundation of strong communities and is passionate about leaving every person and every place better than she found it.