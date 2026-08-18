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A University of Arizona program coordinator, Coronado creates events and partnerships that connect researchers, industry leaders, government and the Southern Arizona community.

Lauren Coronado is a Program Coordinator for Research Engagement in the University of Arizona, Office of Research & Partnerships, where she leads strategic events and executive engagements that advance the university's research mission and strengthen collaborations among academia, industry, government, and community partners.

Her work supports many of the university's highest-profile research initiatives, from welcoming international delegations and hosting executive leaders to celebrating groundbreaking discoveries and launching new institutes. Through these experiences, she creates opportunities for researchers, innovators, and decision-makers to build meaningful relationships, spark new ideas, and accelerate collaboration.

Whether welcoming research leaders from around the world or creating opportunities for faculty members to share their research, Lauren believes the most meaningful connections happen when people come together around a shared purpose. She is passionate about creating experiences that strengthen partnerships, inspire innovation, and leave people feeling more connected than when they arrived.

A Tucson native, Lauren is a proud graduate of TUSD and the University of Arizona, where she earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership. In addition to her role at the university, she serves as an ambassador for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, supporting initiatives that strengthen Southern Arizona's business and innovation ecosystem.

Above all, Lauren is proud to call Tucson home, where she and her husband are raising their twin teenage sons. She is grateful for the community that invested in her and is passionate about paying that investment forward by creating opportunities that bring people together and strengthen Southern Arizona for generations to come.