Born in Sonora, Mexico, and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Fabiola is a community organizer, communications professional, and visual storyteller working at the intersection of public engagement, policy, and digital media. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography, Video, and Imaging from the University of Arizona. Her work spans nonprofit communications, advocacy, and community-based storytelling, with experience supporting campaigns focused on clean energy and public health in Arizona, including consulting with Moms Clean Air Force. She is focused on translating complex issues into accessible storytelling that informs the public, strengthens community engagement, and drives civic participation.