TV
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Ohio St.
MLB
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at San Francisco
NFL
5:15 p.m.
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams
NHL PRESEASON
4 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa vs. Montréal
TENNIS
8 p.m.
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TENNIS — Seoul WTA
RADIO
NFL
5:15 p.m.
1290-AM — N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears & Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)